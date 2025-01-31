SportsBaseball

Brewers catcher William Contreras agrees to $6.1 million deal, avoids arbitration

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras jogs to the dugout during the...

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras jogs to the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras agreed Friday to a one-year contract guaranteeing $6.1 million, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

A two-time All-Star, Contreras had asked for $6.5 million and had been offered $5.6 million when proposed figures were exchanged.

His deal with the reigning NL Central champions includes a team option for 2026.

Contreras, 27, batted .281 with a .365 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 92 RBIs in 155 games last year and was an All-Star for the second time in three seasons. He hit .289 in 2023 with a .367 on-base percentage, 17 homers and 78 RBIs in 141 games.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America has selected Contreras as the Brewers’ most valuable player in each of the last two seasons. The Brewers acquired him from the Atlanta Braves after a 2022 season.

