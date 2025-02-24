SportsBaseball

Brewers sign veteran Mark Canha to minor league deal with invitation to major league camp

San Francisco Giants first baseman Mark Canha fields a ground...

San Francisco Giants first baseman Mark Canha fields a ground ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera before throwing to first base for an out during the third inning of a baseball game, Sept. 23, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Veteran outfielder Mark Canha has signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.

The move announced Monday continues the two-time defending NL Central champions’ attempts to boost their depth after outfielder Blake Perkins fractured his right shin during batting practice, an injury that likely will sideline him for the first month of the season. Milwaukee already had signed Manuel Margot to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp.

Canha, 36, previously joined the Brewers at the 2023 trade deadline. He batted .287 with a .373 on-base percentage, five homers, 33 RBIs and four steals in 50 games with Milwaukee that season.

He spent 2024 with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Canha batted .242 with a .344 on-base percentage, seven homers, 42 RBIs and seven steals in 125 games.

Canha is a career .249 batter with a .349 on-base percentage, 120 homers and 459 RBIs in 1,049 games with Oakland (2015-21), the New York Mets (2022-23), Milwaukee, Detroit and San Francisco.

