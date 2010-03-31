MLB exploring spring training in Italy

ROME (AP) — Major League Baseball is exploring the possibility of sending two teams to Italy for a few spring training games next year or in 2012.

International Baseball Federation president Riccardo Fraccari told The Associated Press on Wednesday that MLB officials recently scouted several locations: Nettuno, near Rome; Parma; and Palermo and Messina is Sicily.

The delegation included World Baseball Classic director James Pearce, Clive Russell from MLB London and MLB’s representative in Italy, Dan Bonanno.

Paul Archey of MLB International confirmed the league’s interest in promoting the game in Italy.



