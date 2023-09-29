25 MLB free agents available this offseason

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: The two-way star won’t pitch in 2024, but remains the top player on the market after batting .304 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs in 135 games.

Cody Bellinger, Cubs: The former Dodgers outfielder rejuvenated his career in his first season in Chicago, putting up his best numbers since his 2019 NL MVP campaign.

Blake Snell, Padres: Despite San Diego’s struggles, Snell is the betting favorite to win the Cy Young as the season comes to a close. He leads the NL in ERA by nearly three-quarters of a run.

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: An All-Star in 2019, Chapman had an up-and-down 2023 at the plate with Toronto, but his Gold Glove-caliber defense will be a big draw for teams in need of help at third base.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Orix Buffaloes: The top Japanese league player of the free agent class, 25-year-old Yamamoto tossed the second no-hitter of his NPB career this month, becoming the first Japanese leaguer to throw no-hitters in consecutive seasons.

Sonny Gray, Twins: The former Yankees bust continued his career resurgence in 2023, earning his third career All-Star nod and finishing the season in the conversation for AL Cy Young.

Josh Hader, Padres: The 30-year-old is the best reliever on the market this offseason after a sub-2.00 ERA year for the five-time All-Star.

Aaron Nola, Phillies: Nola has proved himself to be a reliable innings-eater throughout his career and would be a front-of-the-rotation option for many ballclubs.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers: The starter was bound for the Dodgers at the trade deadline but instead invoked his no-trade clause to stay in Detroit. He can opt out of the final three years of his current contract this offseason.

Lucas Giolito, Guardians: The righthander started the year strong for the White Sox, but 11 starts with the Angels and Guardians have dropped his stock.

Marcus Stroman, Cubs: Long Island native Stroman has been a decent middle-rotation starter over the last two seasons with the Cubs, but hasn’t hit the 150-inning mark in either campaign.

Jordan Montgomery, Rangers: The former Yankees starter will be a wanted commodity for teams looking for a durable arm, having thrown over 175 innings each of the last two seasons.

J.D. Martinez, Dodgers: Martinez joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal in search of his second World Series ring and proved he can still produce, hitting more than 30 home runs for the first time since 2019.

Jung-hoo Lee, Kiwoom Heroes: The top Korean league prospect suffered a season-ending ankle injury in July, but he is expected to arrive in MLB this offseason as a potential All-Star outfielder.

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw will be 36 when next season starts and can still compete with the best when healthy, but it’s unclear if he’d be willing to play outside Los Angeles if the Dodgers decline to bring him back.

Harrison Bader, Reds: The former Yankee hasn’t lit things up since a late-August move to Cincinnati, but his strong defensive play will be valuable for several teams looking for outfield help next year.

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies: A torn ACL in spring training has kept Hoskins out for all of 2023 with hopes for a late playoff return. His bat will be desired in free agency, his glove will not.

Amed Rosario, Dodgers: The former Mets shortstop has boosted his numbers since a trade from the Guardians to Los Angeles. He should be in the running for a starting shortstop job.

Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners: Hernandez has turned on his production in the last few months of the season, showing he can still be the guy who won two Silver Sluggers and was an All-Star with Toronto in 2021.

Michael Lorenzen, Phillies: Lorenzen was solid with Detroit early this year but fell off following a trade to Philadelphia. He has experience both as a starter and reliever.

Kenta Maeda, Twins: After missing all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery, Maeda started slow but has been stellar since July, making the 35-year-old an interesting value option.

Joc Pederson, Giants: An All-Star in 2022, Pederson isn’t quite the player he once was, but his left-handed bat would be of help to several teams.

Aroldis Chapman, Rangers: Chapman’s career appeared to be spiraling when he was outcast by the Yankees late in his tenure, but with the Royals and Rangers, his ERA is below 3.00 for the first time since 2019.

Joey Votto, Reds: Cincinnati reportedly won’t be exercising the option in Votto’s contract, ending a 17-year tenure and putting the former MVP’s career in doubt.

Luis Severino, Yankees: The two-time All-Star could use a change of scenery after a disastrous 2023 in which his ERA ballooned over 6.50 for the first time in his career.