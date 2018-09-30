Rockies, Dodgers, Cubs and Brewers all win, force Games 163

DENVER — The playoff-bound Colorado Rockies are headed to Los Angeles for a tiebreaking game to decide the NL West title after routing the Washington Nationals 12-0 on Sunday behind Charlie Blackmon's cycle.

Tied atop the division with the Dodgers entering the last day, the Rockies won for the ninth time in 10 games, while Los Angeles routed San Francisco to send the season to Game 163.

The one-game tiebreaker will be Monday at Dodger Stadium, and the loser goes to the Chicago Cubs or Milwaukee for Tuesday's wild-card game.

Nolan Arenado hit two of the Rockies' five homers and took over the National League lead with 37, one more than teammate Trevor Story — who also went deep. David Dahl homered for the sixth time in seven games.

Colorado (91-71), is trying for its first division title.

Blackmon finished off his first career cycle and the ninth in Rockies history with a double in the eighth. He tripled in the first, homered in the third, singled in the fifth and struck out in the sixth.

Tyler Anderson (7-9) didn't look the least bit bothered by a sore shoulder that sidelined him for about a week. He scattered four hits over 7 2/3 innings for his first win since July 4.

Arenado got the Rockies rolling in the first, with a two-run shot off Erick Fedde (2-4), who was starting after the Nationals elected to skip NL Cy Young Award candidate Max Scherzer.

DODGERS 15, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Justin Turner and free-swinging Los Angeles headed for a one-game showdown against Colorado, jumping on San Francisco from the start in a win for a weekend sweep.

Walker Buehler was set to start for the Dodgers (91-71) as the defending NL champions try for a sixth straight West title.

Rich Hill (11-5) pitched two-hit ball for seven innings to keep the playoff-bound Dodgers on a roll.

Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Max Muncy all joined the hit parade as Los Angeles left nothing to chance in Game No. 162. Kemp had a two-run double and RBI single among his three hits.

Los Angeles followed up an 18-hit performance Saturday with 16 more to finish with 43 in the three-game series.

Chris Taylor drew a walk from Andrew Suarez (7-13) to begin the game, Turner followed with an RBI double and the rout was on. Brian Dozier's two-run homer and a two-run double by Kemp highlighted a seven-run third inning.

CUBS 10, CARDINALS 5

CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo had four hits and scored three times, and Chicago set up a tiebreaker game for the NL Central title.

Jorge De La Rosa worked a hitless ninth inning to move the Cubs back into a tie with the Brewers at 95-67. Chicago hosts Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, and the winner gets a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.

Jack Flaherty (8-9) cruised into the third inning with a 2-0 lead and retired the first two batters, but the next six hitters reached, producing four runs. Rizzo hit a tiebreaking double to give him 100 RBIs on the year, waving his arms in the air as he coasted into second. Jason Heyward added an RBI single.

Allen Webster (1-0), the first of eight Chicago relievers after Mike Montgomery was pulled in the third, got two outs for the win.

BREWERS 11, TIGERS 0

MILWAUKEE — Triple Crown contender Christian Yelich and Milwaukee advanced to an NL Central tiebreaker against Chicago with its seventh straight win.

Yelich went 0 for 2 with two walks and scored twice, ending his 10-game hitting streak. He is hitting .323 in his first season with Milwaukee, locking up the first batting title in Brewers' history.

Yelich has 109 RBIs, tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado and two behind leader Javier Baez of the Cubs. Yelich's 36 home runs are tied with Colorado's Trevor Story and St. Louis' Matt Carpenter, one behind Arenado.

The tiebreakers are considered game No. 163 of the regular season, meaning Yelich's stats — and those of Arenado and Baez — from Monday's game will count in the totals. The last NL player to win the Triple Crown was Joe Medwick in 1937 for the Cardinals.

Gio Gonzalez (10-11) toiled efficiently through five scoreless innings in his fifth start since being acquired on Aug. 31 from Washington.

Jesus Aguilar hit his 35th homer, connecting in the fourth off Spencer Turnbull (0-2). Aguilar added an RBI grounder in the seventh.