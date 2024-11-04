SportsBaseball

MLB Qualifying Offers List

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The 13 free agents who received $21.05 million qualifying offers Monday. The players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 19 to accept.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Corbin Burnes, rhp; Anthony Santander, of.

BOSTON (1) — Nick Pivetta, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Alex Bregman, 3b.

NEW YORK (1) — Juan Soto, of.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Christian Walker, 1b.

ATLANTA (1) — Max Fried, lhp.

CINCINNATI (1) — Nick Martinez, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Teoscar Hernández, of.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Willy Adames, ss;

NEW YORK (3) — Pete Alonso, 1b; Sean Manaea, lhp; Luis Severino, rhp;

