MLB report: Michael Harris lifts Atlanta in first game as it sweeps doubleheader

Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and visiting Atlanta held on to beat the Detroit Tigers, 6-5, Wednesday night and sweep a doubleheader.

Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. had solo homers earlier for Atlanta, which scored in five of the first six innings.

Andy Ibanez, Matt Vierling and Jake Rogers also cleared the fences in the second game, pulling Detroit into a tie at 5 after five innings.

Collin McHugh (3-0) pitched three perfect innings after starter Dylan Dodd allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

In Atlanta's 10-7 win earlier in the day, Michael Harris went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs while Acuna Jr. had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs.

“They’re unafraid and there’s no defensiveness to them when they’re in the batter’s box,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It starts at the top with Acuna and they’re a threat from pitch one. Their offense is built with balance. They have power throughout.

"They have a certain flair and freedom that they play with that usually comes with teams that believe they can win.”

Atlanta ace Spencer Strider (7-2) benefitted from pitching for a high-scoring team, picking up the win despite giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings. The righthander gave up three homers, walked two, hit a batter and struck out six to increase his major-league leading total to 127 this season.

“I wasn’t very good, and we won the game, that’s what matters," Strider said. “So, credit to everybody else."

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, his first of the year and No. 508 of his career, and Eric Haase in the next at-bat had a solo shot that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Giants 8, Cardinals 5: Mike Yastrzemski hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada had the go-ahead single in 10th, and visiting San Francisco completed a three-game sweep.

“The kind of thought process is, I’ve struck out plenty of times in my life, like one more doesn’t change anything,” Yastrzemski said. “So, there’s a calmness in that.”

Yastrzemski’s shot, which came on a 2-and-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning off St. Louis closer Giovanny Gallegos, tied it at 5. The Cardinals extended their skid to five games and fell to a season-worst 15 games under .500. It was the third blown save of the season for Gallegos.

Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery gave up three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, but Steven Matz (0-7) took the loss,

Twins 4, Brewers 2: A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted host Minnesota to a series sweep and handed Milwaukee its sixth straight loss.

Despite early trouble, Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-3) recorded his fifth quality start in 10 opportunities this season. He had a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Relievers Brock Stewart, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with usual closer Duran playing an unconventional setup role in the eighth. Jax earned his second career save.

Larnach's RBI double and Gallo's run-scoring single gave the Twins a 4-2 advantage in the third inning after Correa drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right-centerfield. — AP