MLB report: Angels lose Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout

Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left Tuesday night’s game with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the host San Diego Padres.

Ohtani’s exit came a few hours after the Angels found out they’ll be without All-Star slugger Mike Trout because of a broken left wrist.

Ohtani (7-4) allowed a line-drive, two-run homer by Bogaerts to leftfield and then Cronenworth’s shot to right-center. A trainer came out with an interpreter to check on Ohtani and they were soon joined by manager Phil Nevin. Ohtani then exited. He allowed five runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked four.

The righthander’s start had been pushed back a day because of a cracked fingernail.

Trout said he expects to return this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.

“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken hamate.

“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”

The slugger fouled off an 0-and-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. “I kind of knew it wasn’t good. It’s another freak thing,” Trout said. “It’s nothing crazy serious, so obviously I’m going to miss a little bit of time, but it’s not season-ending.”

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Trout said he had been feeling well before the injury and that it’s going to be tough to miss the All-Star Game. “I was really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”

Guardians 6, Atlanta 5: David Fry had a walk-off hit in the 10th as host Cleveland stopped Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak.

Fry drove an 0-and-1 pitch over the head of leftfielder Eddie Rosario to score Jose Ramirez from third base. Fry’s hit came after closer Raisel Iglesias (3-3) intentionally walked Andres Gimenez.

Reds 8, Nationals 4: Brett Kennedy won in his first major-league appearance in five years, and Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with hits from both sides of the plate for host Cincinnati.

Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.

Phillies 3, Rays 1: Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as visiting Philadelphia won its 10th straight road game. It’s the Phillies’ longest road win streak since the 1976 club won 13 straight.

Nola (8-6) allowed one run and five hits in 7 1⁄3 innings. The last batter he faced, Wander Franco, homered.

Eflin (9-4) was making his first start against his old team after signing a $40 million, three-year deal. He gave up two runs, four hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

Astros 4, Rockies 1: Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career homer and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead host Houston.

Rangers 6, Red Sox 2: Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, and Dane Dunning (8-1) pitched six solid innings in Boston for AL West-leading Texas.

Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for visiting Toronto.

Cubs 7, Brewers 6: Leftfielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in the 10th, helping visiting Chicago.

In the 11th, automatic runner Cody Bellinger moved to third with one out on Clayton Andrews’ wild pitch. After a strikeout, Nico Hoerner beat out an infield single for the Cubs.

Mariners 6, Giants 0: Logan Gilbert (6-5) struck out seven in a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered among four hits and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot for visiting Seattle.

Twins 9, Royals 3: Max Kepler hit a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, and Kenta Maeda (2-5) gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings for host Minnesota.

A’s 1, Tigers 0: Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th for visiting Oakland. — AP