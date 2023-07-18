MLB report: D-backs outlast Atlanta, snap 4-game skid

Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the visiting Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to win, 16-13, Tuesday night.

It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the White Sox beat the Cubs, 17-13, on Aug. 27, 2021.

NL East-leading Atlanta has lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.

Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBIs for Arizona. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two.

Austin Riley drove in a career-high seven runs with three hits, including two homers — the last a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth.

Arizona’s 16 runs are the most allowed by Atlanta this season. The previous high came in an 11-10 loss at Cincinnati on June 23.

Phillies 4, Brewers 3: Aaron Nola (9-6) struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and host Philadelphia moved a season-best 10 games over .500.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had two hits to help the defending NL champion Phillies improve to 52-42 with their fourth consecutive victory. Philadelphia began play a half-game out of a playoff spot. All nine Phillies starters had at least one hit.

Guardians 10, Pirates 1: Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against Mitch Keller (9-5), and drove in six runs for visiting Cleveland.

The Pirates agreed with righthander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus. The amount is the highest for a drafted player.

Padres 9, Blue Jays 1: Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, and Joe Musgrove (9-2) pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision for visiting San Diego.

Manny Machado, Gary Sánchez and Trent Grisham each hit solo homers for the Padres.

Dodgers 10, Orioles 3: Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and visiting Los Angeles routed Baltimore.

Cardinals 5, Marlins 2: Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted host St. Louis over slumping Miami.

Giants 4, Reds 1: Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking 10th-inning double and visiting San Francisco won the completion of a game suspended by rain.

Rangers 5, Rays 3: Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball for six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory for host Texas. — AP