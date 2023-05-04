MLB report: Max Muncy slam leads Dodgers

Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam as the host Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early five-run deficit and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 10-6, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run second inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth straight.

“That’s really all it was, trying to hit something hard and not wait around,” said Muncy, in the midst of a revival after some inconsistencies in 2022 following an elbow injury. “There’s no point waiting to see a pitch when you’re in that situation, so the first pitch you get up in the zone, let it rip.”

Rays 8, Pirates 1: Shane McClanahan became baseball’s first six-game winner, and Josh Lowe and Wander Franco homered as host Tampa Bay (25-6) routed Pittsburgh.

Atlanta 14, Miami 6: Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam among his two home runs, Ronald Acuna Jr also homered and visiting Atlanta went deep six times to roll past Miami.

Royals 6, Orioles 0: Vinnie Pasquantino homered and had three RBIs, Zack Greinke (1-4) won for the first time since August and Kansas City snapped a 10-game home losing streak.

D-backs 12, Rangers 7: Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put visiting Arizona ahead to stay in a win over Texas.

Giants 4, Astros 2: Former Met Wilmer Flores homered for visiting San Francisco.

Padres 7, Reds 1: Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBIs, and former Met Seth Lugo (3-2) pitched six strong innings for host San Diego. — AP