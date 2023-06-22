MLB report: Marcell Ozuna homers in 10th inning as Atlanta wins 8th straight

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and visiting Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-1, Thursday for their eighth straight win.

Atlanta swept the rain-shortened two-game series in their first appearance in Philadelphia since falling to the Phillies in four games during last year's NL Divisional Series.

“We come to the yard every day and work hard,” Austin Riley said. “We never count ourselves out. This group is special because we play with the same mindset until the last out. We are going to dogfight until the end.”

Ozuna's 14th homer of the season — a long shot to deep left-center off righthander Yunior Marte — followed a two-run single by Riley after Phillies leftfielder Kyle Schwarber misplayed a ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

“It's a play I should make," Schwarber said. “I don't know how or why, but I have to catch it. It's not on Marte — the game is on me. I have to catch that ball. If I catch that ball, we can extend that game in the 10th. I saw it fine — just have to catch it.”

Michael Harris II knocked in the other Atlanta run of the inning, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard on a single up the middle.

Four Atlanta pitchers — starter Bryce Elder, Hoby Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Nick Anderson — didn't give up an earned run in 10 innings, allowing just four hits, two walks and striking out 10. Philadelphia's only run came on Alec Bohm's sacrifice fly, scoring automatic runner J.T. Realmuto in the 10th.

D-backs 5, Nationals 3: Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over host Washington's bullpen in rightfield, leading Arizona after Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings' strike zone.

Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams struck out looking to end the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, only for a similar pitch to be called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth. Martinez argued with Eddings and was thrown out on his way back to the dugout, prompting Martinez to kick dirt and crouch behind the plate to illustrate his displeasure with Eddings’ strike zone.

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven and moved 16 games over .500 at 46-30. For the makeup of a game postponed June 8 because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wild fires, Arizona returned to Washington on what was scheduled as an off day.

Twins 6, Red Sox 0: Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for host Minnesota’s first complete-game shutout in five years, and Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game.

Ryan (8-4) pitched his first complete game in 47 big league starts, striking out nine, walking none and facing no more than four batters in an inning.

Ryan threw a career-high 112 pitches, 83 for strikes. He mixed 75 fastballs averaging 92.5 mph with 35 splitters, one slider and one sweeper.

The Twins also agreed to a minor-league deal with former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel.

Padres 10, Giants 0: Manny Machado and Gary Sánchez hit three-run homers and visiting San Diego ended San Francisco's 10-game winning streak.

Blake Snell (4-6) won his third straight decision, striking out 11 and allowing three singles in six innings as the Padres avoided getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since 2017. Snell has an 18-inning scoreless streak and has allowed one one run in 31 innings in his last five starts.

Guardians 6, A's 1: Josh Bell homered off an “Ohio” sign beyond the leftfield wall and Myles Straw hit an RBI triple, leading host Cleveland to a three-game sweep of Oakland, who has lost eight straight.

Franco benched

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco has been benched and will not play at least in Thursday and Friday's games against Kansas City by Rays manager Kevin Cash for the way he has handled frustrating situations this year. — AP