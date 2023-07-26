MLB report: Alex Bohm, Bryson Stott's hits in 9th inning power Phillies to win over Orioles

Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, tying RBI double to rightfield in the ninth inning with a winning RBI single, rallying the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over AL-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Yennier Cano (1-2) allowed a one-out single to Bryce Harper — who had tied the score for the Phillies at 2 in the sixth with a solo homer — and got the second out before he gave up Stott’s sharp double. J.T. Realmuto reached on an infield single off a chopper to shortstop that Jorge Mateo struggled to get out of his glove and made a late throw, extending the inning.

Bohm singled to left past a drawn-in infield and Phillies fans erupted after the comeback victory.

Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep off reliever Matt Strahmi.

Rays 4, Marlins 1: Tyler Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run on two hits and struck out eight in seven innings for host Tampa Bays.

Brandon Lowe homered among his three hits and Yandy Diaz had a two-run double for the Rays.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0-for-4 and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375.

The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall, and dropped 10 straight on the road.

Angels 7, Tigers 6: Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and visiting Los Angeles won after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

Ohtani is potentially in his last week with the Angels. The franchise has to decide whether to risk losing the 29-year-old two-way star in free agency or trade him ahead of the deadline next Tuesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in what was likely his last appearance with Detroit.

Guardians 5, Royals 1: Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs as host Cleveland handed Kansas City pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.

Naylor hit a 430-foot solo shot to right in the third inning and a 397-foot blast to right-center in the fifth to score Myles Straw for his first home runs at Progressive Field.

Greinke (1-11) gave up four runs in five innings and remained winless on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he pitched for Houston at Angel Stadium.

Astros 4, Rangers 3: Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France (6-3) worked seven solid innings as host Houston moved within a game of AL West-leading Texas.

Mariners 9, Twins 7: Julio Rodriguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the score, and visiting Seattle rallied. After Rodriguez tied it, Eugenio Suarez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1) to put Seattle ahead after the Mariners trailed 4-0 after the first inning. — AP