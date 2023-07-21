MLB report: Emotional Jarred Kelenic sorry for outburst

Jarred Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young leftfielder apologizing for his actions.

Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, a day after he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout in host Seattle's loss to Minnesota.

Kelenic was apologetic fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration.

“I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys,” Kelenic said. “I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen.”

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period of time but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn’t believe surgery will be needed.

The former Met had X-rays that revealed the fracture. He was in a walking boot on Thursday and will be for some time.

In Thursday's game, George Kirby (9-8) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings, and the Mariners beat the Twins, 5-0.

Teoscar Hernandez and Mike Ford homered as Seattle earned a split of the four-game set after it learned Kelenic will be out for an extended period.

Atlanta 7, D-backs 5: Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and major league-leading Atlanta stopped a four-game skid.

Riley followed Michael Harris II's double and Ozzie Albies' walk with his fourth homer of the three-game series and 20th of the season, putting Atlanta (62-33) ahead 6-5. Riley has homered in three straight games four times in his big league career.

Olson had his 18th multihomer game and his fifth this season. He cut Atlanta's deficit to 4-3 when he went deep off starter Zac Gallen in the seventh. After Riley homered off Castro (5-4), Olson homered on the fifth pitch from Kyle Nelson.

Kirby Yates (4-0) allowed Corbin Carroll's eighth-inning homer, the rookie's 19th this season. Raisel Iglesias worked around a walk and a single in the ninth, retiring Alek Thomas on a game-ending groundout with two on for his 17th save.

Spencer Strider struck out 13 and walked one, allowing four runs and four hits in six-plus innings. He leads the majors with 189 strikeouts and has pitched 116 2/3 innings.

Brewers 4, Phillies 0: Corbin Burnes (9-5) continued his torrid July, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings for visiting Milwaukee.

Christian Yelich connected on a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker (11-4) in the third inning that would give Burnes the cushion he would need. Yelich finished 3-for-4.

Reds 5, Giants 1: Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on two-hitter, Luke Maile homered and host Cincinnati earned a four-game split.

Abbott (5-2), a 24-year-old rookie lefthander making his ninth big league start, allowed one hit in a career-high eight innings. He retired his first eight batters before walking Brett Wisely, then walked Wilmer Flores starting the fourth.

Luis Matos hit a double that went to the leftfield wall on two hops for the only hit against Abbott.

Alex Cobb (6-3) gave up five runs, a season-high nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Blue Jays 4, Padres 0: Chris Bassitt (10-5) combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and host Toronto avoided a three-game sweep.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for the Jays, who managed just one run in the first two games of the series. Kirk went 3-for-3, and Whit Merrifield and Jordan Luplow each had two hits.

Tigers 3, Royals 0: Michael Lorenzen (5-6) tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to increase his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings dating to June 30 at Colorado for visiting Detroit. Spencer Torkelson, Andy Ibañez and Eric Haase drove in runs for the Tigers, who took three of four from Kansas City for their fifth straight series win against the Royals. — AP