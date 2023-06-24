MLB Report: Reds win 12th in a row, De La Cruz hits for cycle

Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the host Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games Friday night with an 11-10 victory over Atlanta.

In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

The Reds' winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club's longest since 1900.

De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBIs.

The cycle was the seventh in team history, fifth since 1900 and first since Eric Davis accomplished the feat on June 2, 1989.

Rays 11, Royals 3: Jose Siri homered and drove in four runs, and Zach Eflin won his ninth game for MLB-leading host Tampa Bay.

Siri had a three-run homer in the second inning and gave the Rays a 4-3 led with an RBI single in the fourth.

Eflin (9-3) improved to 8-0 in eight home starts, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Nick Pratto and Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City, which has the majors' second-worst record at 21-55 . Perez was checked by a trainer in the fifth inning and was replaced by Freddy Fermin at catcher one inning later because of a right hamstring cramp.

Pirates 3, Marlins 1: Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single as visiting Pittsburgh snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Down 1-0 after eight innings, the Pirates scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro. Josh Palacios had a pinch leadoff single and Andrew McCutchen reached on a one-out infield single. Palacios and McCutchen then successfully stole bases before Connor Joe tied it with an RBI groundout.

Miami’s Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .402.

A's 5, Blue Jays 4: Shea Lanagaliers hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning as visiting Oakland snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Lanagliers hit his ninth home run off Toronto closer Jordan Romano (3-3) as the Jays lost the opener of a three-game series against the team with the worst record in the majors (20-58).

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run, his first of the season at his home ballpark, but Toronto didn’t score again after his third-inning drive.

Red Sox 3, White Sox 1: Rafael Devers homered and Brayan Bello (5-4) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings for visiting Boston.

Brewers 7, Guardians 1: Willy Adames homered twice and drove in five runs and Wade Miley ()5-2) pitched six scoreless innings for visiting Milwaukee.

Twins 4, Tigers 1: Kenta Maeda (1-4) pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list for visiting Minnesota.

Royce Lewis and Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who had two players and manager Rocco Baldelli ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett over an uncalled balk. — AP