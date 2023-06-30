MLB report: Mike Trout to start 11th All-Star Game

Mike Trout will see a bunch of new faces surrounding him at this year’s All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Angels centerfielder was selected for his 11th appearance on Thursday, and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the AL’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and rookie third baseman Josh Jung. Arizona rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll, who’s from Seattle, also was voted in, giving the starting lineups a pair of rookie position players for the third time after 1962 and 2008.

“You always put it in your mind that I want to do that someday,” Jung said.

Guerrero has plans

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run shot after saying he would be in the Home Run Derby, and Chris Bassitt (8-5) struck out a career-high 12 in six shutout innings in the host Toronto Blue Jays’ victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Marlins 2, Red Sox 0: Jean Segura’s infield single broke up a no-hit bid by Brayan Bello (5-5) with nobody out in the eighth inning as visiting Miami broke a scoreless tie.

Astros 14, Cardinals 0: Kyle Tucker homered and had five RBIs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season as visiting Houston blew out Adam Wainwright (3-3) and St. Louis.

Phillies 3, Cubs 1: Kyle Schwarber homered on the game’s first pitch, and Taijuan Walker (9-3) won his fifth straight start for visiting Philadelphia.

Royals 4, Guardians 3: Jose Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but host Kansas City rebounded on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin’s two-run double. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was in attendance but was not in uniform as a precaution for health concerns.

Rays 6, D-backs 1: Luke Raley homered in the first inning, and Wander Franco and Josh Lowe each had two RBIs in a five-run third for visiting Tampa Bay.

White Sox 9, Angels 7: Eloy Jimenez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning as visiting Chicago overcame Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June.

Tigers 8, Rangers 5: Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibanez had the go-ahead RBI single for visiting Detroit.

Pirates 5, Padres 4: Henry Davis had a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning for host Pittsburgh. — AP