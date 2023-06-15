MLB report: Adley Rutschman, Austin Hays HRs back Taylor Wells' sharp pitching in Orioles win

Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the host Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2, Thursday behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells.

Rutchman went 3-for-4 to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto's Danny Jansen in the deciding matchup of the three-game series.

Baltimore has won six of seven and owns the second-best record in the majors (43-25).

Wells (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The righthander struck out eight and walked one in winning his third straight start.

“Besides the Danny Jansen at-bats, he was absolutely fantastic,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He was doing what he's been doing all year: throwing a ton of strikes, working ahead in the count, locating well. Great start for him.”

Phillies 5, D-backs 4: Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and visiting Philadelphia moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month.

Last year's National League champions have won 10 of 12 and own a 34-33 record, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13. They took three of four games from the NL West-leading Diamondbacks this week.

Nola (6-5) was terrific outside of a four-run third. The veteran gave up four runs on six hits and a walk and struck out nine.

Philadelphia was 25-32 on June 2 following a five-game losing streak. The Phillies scored 32 runs in four games against Arizona.

Rays 4, A's 3: Luke Raley hit a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier and visiting Tampa Bay earned a series split.

Rays rookie top prospect Taj Bradley struck out the first six Oakland batters in order and a career-high 11 in all, surrendering Seth Brown's tying two-run single in the fifth. — AP