MLB report: Rangers acquire once-dominant closer Aroldis Chaplin from Royals

Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Texas Rangers in a trade after smoothing out his rough ending with the Yankees by impressing teammates and the front office during a brief stay with the Kansas City Royals.

The AL West leaders acquired Chapman from the Royals on Friday, adding a once-dominant closer as Texas chases its first division title in seven years. But Mauricio Dubon lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the host Rangers, 5-3.

Chapman, 35, wasn’t of much use to last-place Kansas City, where the lefthander landed this season after a six-year stint with the Yankees. Just before that, he split 2016 between the Yankees and Cubs, helping Chicago win its first World Series in 108 years.

Kansas City gets lefthander Cole Ragans, who had been called up from Triple-A Round Rock earlier, and minor-league outfielder Roni Cabrera.

Chapman drifted in and out of the closer role late in his Yankees tenure, and his final season last year was difficult. The seven-time All-Star spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis early in the season, then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes.

Chapman was on the IL again in August for a leg infection after getting a tattoo before missing a mandatory team workout for the playoffs and being left off the Division Series roster.

“I won’t get into specifics, but I will say we did a very extensive amount of background work,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “We’re very comfortable with the person and certainly the player.”

Atlanta 16, Marlins 4: Matt Olson had two home runs, and Michael Soroka went six innings to win his first home start in nearly three years for Atlanta.

Reds 7, Padres 5: Spencer Steer’s two-run walk-off homer in the 11th inning led Cincinnati on Friday night.

Nationals 2, Phillies 1: Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer for visiting Washington.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0: Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer, James Paxton (4-1) and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and visiting Boston snapped a five-game losing streak.

Pirates 8, Brewers 7: Carlos Santana hit his first career walk-off home run to cap a three-run ninth inning for Pittsburgh.

Cubs 10, Guardians 1: Justin Steele (9-2) tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning to win his third straight start as host Chicago snapped a four-game skid.

Terry Francona, 64, was back managing Cleveland following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games. Francona was lightheaded before Tuesday’s game. — AP