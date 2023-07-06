MLB report: Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso in field for Home Run Derby

Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the Mets are set to participate in baseball's Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday.

Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso, who won in 2019 and 2021, will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. (1994, 1998 and 1999) as the only three-time champions.

Robert will go against the eighth-seeded Rutschman (11 home runs) in the first round, with second seed Alonso facing the seventh-seeded Rodriguez (13). Third-seeded Betts (23) meets six seed Guerrero Jr. (13), and fourth-seeded García (21) faces five seed Arozarena (16).

The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to feel very happy during those two days,” Robert said. “It’s going to be very special for me.”

Astros 6, Rockies 4: Yainer Diaz homered in his first two at-bats and Jeremy Pena added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead host Houston.

Diaz had a solo home run in the second inning and his two-run homer made it 3-0 in the fourth in his first career two-homer game.

Pena’s home run came later in that inning to push the lead to 5-0. He returned after missing five games because of a stiff neck.

The Rockies cut the lead on a homer by Randal Grichuk in the seventh, but Houston added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to sweep the two-game series and secure a fourth straight victory.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sat out for a second straight game after injuring his left oblique in batting practice Tuesday.

Trout has surgery

All-Star centerfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist Wednesday, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch.

“I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great," manager Phil Nevin said before the Angels finished a series against the San Diego Padres. “The surgery went well.”

Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. — AP