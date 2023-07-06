MLB report: Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner help Phillies sweep Rays

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory Thursday night that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five.

Schwarber had a go-ahead hit from one knee against Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Rays pitcher on a bullpen day, and Turner added another single.

Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two innings for the Phillies, who have won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976. The Phillies also had a 12-game run that spanned the 1887-88 seasons.

“Not a single guy in here needs a measuring stick,” Strahm said. “We know what we got. We know what we’re capable of. We’ve just got to keep playing good ball.”

Tampa Bay was swept at home for the first time this season. The Rays are 34-13 at Tropicana Field.

Rays pitchers struck out 13, walked none, and gave up just four hits through 10 innings. The AL-best Rays, who got a homer from Isaac Paredes, are 6-11 in their last 17 games.

Darick Hall went deep for the Phillies, who also have a 12-game interleague winning streak.

Reds 5, Nationals 4: Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the rightfield wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift Cincinnati to its first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

“It was important for us to focus game to game here, especially this last one,” Senzel said. “It just brought some crazy delays and slow pace and hot and humid, just kind of how D.C. is. We kept fighting to the end. We knew how important it was for us to take care of business, and now it’s time to go to Milwaukee and the All-Star break on a good note.”

Red Sox 10, Rangers 6: Kike Hernandez blooped a bases-loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead and then drove in another run on an infield hit later in the six-run inning as host Boston rallied to beat former pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

Boston led 1-0 and 3-1 before Texas scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. The Red Sox got one back in the sixth, when they chased Eovaldi, and then sent 12 batters to the plate against four pitchers in the seventh.

No. 9 hitter Connor Wong had three hits for Boston.

Mariners 5, Astros 1: Eugenio Suarez homered twice with three RBIs and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead visiting Seattle.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique discomfort.

Blue Jays 6, White Sox 2: George Springer and Bo Bichette hit RBI singles during visiting Toronto’s six-run 11th inning in a doubleheader opener.

Cardinals 3, Marlins 0: Nolan Arenado homered, and Jack Flaherty (6-5) pitched shutout ball for 6 2/3 innings as visiting St. Louis avoided a series sweep.

Brewers 6, Cubs 5: Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and host Milwaukee split the four-game series.

Cody Bellinger was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Chicago, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. And his 12-game hitting streak matched his career best.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in five innings.

Tigers 9, A’s 0: Javier Baez had a two-run single in the first inning, and All-Star Michael Lorenzen (3-6) combined with three relievers on a four-hitter for host Detroit. — AP