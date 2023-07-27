MLB report: Source says Amed Rosario dealt for Noah Syndergaard

The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to trade shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The deal is contingent on the players passing medical exams.

Rosario has been a valuable, versatile player for the defending AL Central champions the past few years. The 27-year-old is returning to the National League after spending three seasons with the Mets before going to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor after the 2020 season.

The Guardians have a surplus of young middle infielders, making Rosario expendable. He’s batting .265 with six triples, three homers and 40 RBIs this season. He also played some outfield during his time in Cleveland.

Syndergaard, 30, has been on the injured list with a blister issue since early June. He’s been pitching in rehab games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the season and posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts.

Marlins 7, Rays 1: Sandy Alcantara threw a five-hit complete game and visiting Miami stopped a 10-game road losing streak.

Alcantara (4-9), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall. He had been 0-3 in four July starts with one no decision.

Alcantara also went the distance April 4 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (11-6), who was bidding to become the AL’s first 12-game winner, left after four innings with left knee discomfort. The righthander dropped to 10-2 in 12 home starts this season after allowing five runs and seven hits.

Eflin was hurt while attempting to field Garrett Hampson’s bunt single leading off the fourth and will undergo tests.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 and had his major league batting average go from .375 to .376. He drove in a run with a double in the fourth and hit a run-scoring, sixth-inning single.

Phillies 6, Orioles 4: Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the seventh inning to help host Philadelphia.

Blue Jays 8, Dodgers 1: Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep for visiting Toronto. Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi (8-3) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings.

Guardians 8, Royals 3: Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth for host Cleveland.

Nationals 5, Rockies 4: CJ Abrams’ RBI single capped a four-run ninth inning for host Washington.

Brewers 3, Reds 0: Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, and Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer for host Milwaukee.

Cardinals 11, D-backs 7: Nolan Gorman hit two of visiting St. Louis’ five home runs.

Pirates 3, Padres 2: Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs as visiting Pittsburgh won two of three games.

Mariners 8, Twins 7: Dylan Moore had two home runs for visiting Seattle.

Manfred gets extension

Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. — AP