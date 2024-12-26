Common belief is that Jan. 1 is the day for renewal — a new calendar, a new start, and a chance to reset. But those in the baseball world know that all that actually comes in mid-February, when players finally herald winter’s thaw by reporting to either Florida or Arizona for spring training. The Dodgers winning the World Series? That’s last year’s news. On Feb. 12, everyone starts anew (yes, even you, White Sox). The Mets signing Juan Soto predictably set off a free agent frenzy that saw big names like Max Fried, Christian Walker, Willy Adames and Blake Snell depart for new teams. There’s one little issue, though: A few very important players still don’t know where they’re headed, or what the future brings. Around these parts, the biggest question is whether Pete Alonso is coming to Flushing. Common belief is that Jan. 1 is the day for renewal — a new calendar, a new start, and a chance to reset. But those in the baseball world know that all that actually comes in mid-February, when players finally herald winter’s thaw by reporting to either Florida or Arizona for spring training.

The Dodgers winning the World Series? That’s last year’s news. On Feb. 12, everyone starts anew (yes, even you, White Sox).

The Mets signing Juan Soto predictably set off a free agent frenzy that saw big names like Max Fried, Christian Walker, Willy Adames and Blake Snell depart for new teams. There’s one little issue, though: A few very important players still don’t know where they’re headed, or what the future brings. Around these parts, the biggest question is whether Pete Alonso is coming to Flushing.

Here’s where we think Alonso, and some other prominent free agents, will end up in the coming weeks:

1. Pete Alonso

The longer Alonso goes unsigned, the more nervous Mets fans are getting. The homegrown talent has made no secret of the fact that he wants to continue his career in Flushing, but there are factors standing in the way — most notably, he had something of a down year last season and will command the sort of long, nine-figure deal that might just make David Stearns balk, especially considering they just committed 15 years and $765 million to Juan Soto.

That said, Alonso means more to the Mets than he does to any other organization, and while Stearns doesn’t seem like the sentimental type, there’s no doubt that Alonso’s power numbers, as well as his ability to perform in New York, will fit nicely in this lineup. The other remaining first base options aren’t all that tantalizing unless the Mets decide to go for third baseman Alex Bregman and move Mark Vientos to first. Sometimes, though, the easiest solution is also the best one, and it’s entirely possible Steve Cohen and Co. are waiting it out to barter a more franchise-friendly deal.

Prediction: Mets

2. Corbin Burnes

The market for starting pitching has been nothing short of eye watering, and Burnes is one of this year’s top prizes. His contract will be massive, and he’s going to go to a team that’s willing to spend. For a while there, it looked like it was going to be the Red Sox, but they’ve now rounded out their rotation by trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler. Hey, is there a big market team out there that’s already shown a willingness to pay up? Did that same big market team also lose their staff ace in Blake Snell? They sure did …

Prediction: Giants

3. Roki Sasaki

As an international amateur free agent, Sasaki is in a different category than everyone else on this list, because money isn’t at the forefront of negotiations. The 23-year-old pitching phenom out of Japan is under the 25-year-old threshold needed to enter true free agency as a former Nippon Professional Baseball player, so any team that lands him will only have to sign him to a minor-league deal, plus a modest bonus from international bonus pool money (Sasaki’s old club, Chiba Lotte, will also get a posting fee). Sasaki’s agent said he prefers a small- or mid-market team after dealing with overwhelming media coverage in Japan. Japanese players have tended to prefer West Coast teams because it’s easier to travel back home, and the Dodgers and Padres have both reportedly been in the mix. That said, one of those teams has far less media coverage than the other (though there's something to be said for having Shohei Ohtani commanding most of the attention). Getting him will be a coup, since Sasaki will be under team control for six years.

Prediction: Padres

4. Alex Bregman

Bregman is one of the best defensive third basemen in the league and no slouch at the plate, though his on-base numbers saw a dip last year. That said, with a 8.6 WAR in 2024, nearly every team could benefit from his well-rounded play, strike zone awareness, defensive range and bat-to-ball skills. Astros general manager Dana Brown recently told The Athletic that conversations with Bregman had “stalled,” which makes a reunion with his old team seem unlikely. There is, however, one team that exceeded expectations last year, needs a third baseman, and has had a relatively quiet offseason — meaning they might have a little extra cash to spend.

Prediction: Tigers

5. Anthony Santander

The switch-hitting Santander has got plenty of pop, hitting a career-high 44 homers last year, and at 30, he’s still got a few years left of his prime. Santander isn’t the perfect player: He’s slow, he’s a below-average outfielder, and he doesn’t get on base all that much, but he represents instant offense, and plenty of teams could use that, especially considering his contract could be relatively modest compared to the other sluggers who signed this year. (He did reject his qualifying offer, so whoever signs him will lose at least a draft pick in 2025.) The Astros could use some more offense, especially if they don’t sign Bregman, and they need an outfielder.

Prediction: Astros

6. Teoscar Hernandez

The reigning home run derby champ went to the Dodgers for an absolute steal last offseason — one year, $23 million — but his 2024 performance will certainly command more than that. The outfielder slashed .272/.339/.501 last season with 33 homers and 99 RBIs, and hit .350 in the World Series. That seems worthy of a reunion, doesn’t it?

Prediction: Dodgers

7. Gleyber Torres

The Yankees don't sound like they're hoping for a reunion, but there are certainly other teams who could use Torres' skillset. While it's true Torres suffered some mental gaffes both playing second base and on the base paths, he was still a valuable cog in the lineup, slashing .257/.330/.378. He should come relatively cheap, all things considered, and that’s plenty tantalizing to teams. He’s familiar with the AL East, so why not stay there?

Prediction: Blue Jays