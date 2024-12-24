Major League Baseball and its umpires reach 5-year collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and its umpires reached a tentative agreement on a five-year collective bargaining agreement, extending labor peace to a quarter-century in what used to be a contentious relationship.

The deal, announced Monday by the Major League Umpires Association, marked the fifth straight five-year contract without a labor dispute. It is subject to ratification by both sides, which will take place next month.

No details were released, pending the ratification votes.

MLB has been awaiting an agreement before announcing details of its planned spring training test of the automatic ball-strike system, commonly referred to as robot umpires.

“It’s a fair contract and the office of the commissioner treated us with respect throughout the negotiations,” the union said. “We understand the role we play in our game and have worked hard to build our relationship into a partnership with open communications. We look forward to the continued positive growth in the game in the years to come.”

Deals were reached ahead of the 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020 seasons following a mass resignation in 1999 that led to 22 umpires losing their jobs. Eleven of the 22 were rehired by the 2005 season.

Umpires engaged in work stoppages in 1970, 1978, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1991 and 1995.