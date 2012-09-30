Moss' home run helps Athletics gain ground

Brandon Moss still had remnants of a whipped-cream pie splashed across both sides of his beard in the clubhouse. When someone pointed out the smears, Moss plucked the rest from his face and licked his fingers clean.

"Last time, I didn't eat any," he said. "But this time, I ate a lot of it. I left my mouth open."

Moss hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning after Josh Donaldson's tying two-run shot in the ninth as the host Athletics moved within 21/2 games of the first-place Texas Rangers with a stunning 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners yesterday. The Rangers' game against the Angels was rained out.

"Epic. It's a pretty dramatic win," A's manager Bob Melvin said after the A's streamed out of the dugout to celebrate their major league-leading 14th walk-off win.

Nationals 6, Cardinals 4: Michael Morse hit a grand slam that was allowed after being reviewed and Kurt Suzuki had a two-run double in the 10th as visiting Washington cut its magic number for winning the NL East title to one.

Dodgers 3, Rockies 0: Matt Kemp homered twice and Joe Blanton pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning as host Los Angeles climbed within two games of the Cardinals for the second NL wild-card spot. After this weekend, Los Angeles hosts San Francisco and St. Louis hosts Cincinnati in a pair of three-game series. -- AP