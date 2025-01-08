SportsBaseball

Nationals and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $2 million, 1-year contract

FILE -Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Amed Rosario throws to...

FILE -Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Amed Rosario throws to first base after fielding a ground ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/PME

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Infielder Amed Rosario and the Washington Nationals agreed Wednesday to a $2 million, one-year contract.

Rosario, 29, hit .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 29 scores over 103 games last season with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington in a corresponding roster move designated right-hander Joan Adon for assignment.

Rosario is the latest addition by the Nationals after they acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with Texas and signed Josh Bell as a free agent.

Rosario is going into his 10th major league season. The Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, native is a career .273 hitter over his career with the New York Mets, Cleveland, Dodgers, Rays and Reds, playing the bulk of games at shortstop while also seeing time at second base, third base and all three outfield positions.

More MLB news

Nationals and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $2 million, 1-year contract
LHP Martín Pérez agrees to 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, AP source says1m read
Pitcher Luis Garcia agrees to $1,875,000 deal with Astros as he returns from Tommy John surgery
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City Royals finalize $7 million, 1-year contract3m read
Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME