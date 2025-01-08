Nationals and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $2 million, 1-year contract

WASHINGTON — Infielder Amed Rosario and the Washington Nationals agreed Wednesday to a $2 million, one-year contract.

Rosario, 29, hit .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 29 scores over 103 games last season with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington in a corresponding roster move designated right-hander Joan Adon for assignment.

Rosario is the latest addition by the Nationals after they acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with Texas and signed Josh Bell as a free agent.

Rosario is going into his 10th major league season. The Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, native is a career .273 hitter over his career with the New York Mets, Cleveland, Dodgers, Rays and Reds, playing the bulk of games at shortstop while also seeing time at second base, third base and all three outfield positions.