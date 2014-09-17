Nick Tropeano, Long Island native, pitches well for Astros, but loses

Same numbers, different decision.

Long Island’s Nick Tropeano pitched well again during his second big league start with Houston, but this time he was the losing pitcher, as the Astros fell to the Indians, 4-2 on Tuesday.

Tropeano (1-1), a 24-year-old righthander who attended West Islip High School and Stony Brook University, again allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in five innings – numbers identical to his MLB debut at Seattle on Sept. 10. Only one of Tropeano’s runs on Tuesday was earned, however, and he struck out four. He tossed 101 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Michael Bourn led off the game with a single off Tropeano, who then struck out Jose Ramirez on a foul tip. Michael Brantley singled to advance Bourn to third, and Bourn scored on Carlos Santana’s groundout to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. Tropeano got Jason Kipnis to ground out with a runner on second to end the inning.

The Astros tied the score in the bottom of the first and Tropeano kept Cleveland quiet in the second and third innings.

With two outs in the fourth, Lonnie Chisenhall singled. The next batter, Yan Gomes, singled on a line drive to left fielder Robbie Grossman. But Grossman’s fielding error allowed Chisenhall to score, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead. Gomes advanced to second on the misplay, but Tropeano struck out Jason Giambi swinging.

Tropeano again ran into some trouble with two outs in the fifth. He walked Ramirez, prompting a coaching visit. Ramirez advanced to third when catcher Max Stassi allowed a passed ball and then committed a throwing error. But Tropeano got Brantley to fly out to left to strand Ramirez.

Darin Downs replaced Tropeano to start the sixth inning and gave up a two-out two-run home run to Gomes, which gave the Indians a 4-1 lead.

In his two starts, Tropeano has a 2.70 ERA and has allowed eight hits, four hits and four runs (three earned) in 10 innings, striking out nine.