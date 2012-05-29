No plea deal yet for Delmon Young for anti-Semitic charge in NYC

Prosecutors are not offering a plea deal to Detroit Tigers outfielder Delmon Young, who's accused of making anti-Semitic remarks during a fight outside a New York hotel.

Young was briefly in a Manhattan court Tuesday for an update on his misdemeanor hate-crime harassment case. A prosecutor says he isn't making any plea offer, at least for now.

Police say Young yelled anti-Jewish epithets at a group of tourists, got into a tussle and tackled one to the ground last month. The Tigers were in New York to play the Yankees.

Defense lawyer Daniel Ollen has said Young reacted to something said to him. Young has said he regrets what happened.

He declined to comment Tuesday. He's free on $5,000 bond and due back in court Aug. 2.