Noah Syndergaard strikes out nine in stellar outing

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas batted around during a five-run second inning, and easily defeated Round Rock, 8-3.

The standouts:

Kevin Plawecki, C: 4-or-4 with two home runs

Noah Syndergaard, RHP: Allowed seven hits, one walk and one run (earned) in 6.2 innings, striking out nine.

NOTES: Syndergaard was outstanding and pitched even better than a stellar line suggests. He tossed a season-high 110 pitches, including a season-best 80 for strikes – 72.7 percent. Of Syndergaard’s six outs on balls in play, all came on the ground. He mixed his pitches early and often and showed good pacing. This was a breakout, “statement” start for the righthander.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: New Britain scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score and the Rock Cats struck for five runs in the eleventh to go ahead for good in an 11-7 win over the Mets.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 3-for-6 with two doubles

Jayce Boyd, 1B: 3-for-5 with a double and a triple

Travis Taijeron, RF: 3-for-5 with a double and a walk

Wilfredo Tovar, SS: 3-for-6 with two stolen bases

Tyler Pill: Allowed five hits, one walk and two runs (earned) in five innings, striking out seven

NOTES: To view Nimmo’s monthly splits is to see a patient hitter finding his way to excellence at Double-A. In 11 June game, Nimmo hit .171 with a .341 on-base percentage and .286 slugging percentage. In 27 July games, Nimmo slashed .243/.355/.447. In 22 August games? .305/.380/.463.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Down a run with two outs in the ninth, Gilbert Gomez and Maikis De La Cruz scored the tying and winning runs when L.J. Mazzilli reached on a fielding error during a 5-4 St. Lucie win.

The standouts:

Maikis De La Cruz, LF: 2-for-5

Gavin Cecchini, SS: 3-for-5 with a double

Jared King, DH: 1-for-2 with two walks

Phillip Evans, 3B: 1-for-2 with two walks

NOTES: Since July 28 (29 games), Cecchini is 28-for-97 (.288) with 20 walks and 11 strikeouts.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut its deficit to a single run, but they couldn’t complete the comeback during a 5-4 los to Augusta.

The standouts:

Yeixon Ruiz, SS: 3-for-5

Akeel Morris, RHP: Struck out two in a perfect ninth inning

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Amed Rosario was hit by a pitch with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th, forcing in the winning run during a 2-1 win over Staten Island.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 4-for-5 with two doubles

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-3 with two walks

Tucker Tharp, CF: 3-for-5

Scarlyn Reyes, RHP: Allowed three hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out seven

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas – Clinched division

Binghamton – 2 games out of first, but have clinched a playoff spot

St. Lucie – Eliminated

Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn – 5 games back in division, tragic number is 1