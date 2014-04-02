On Viola, Murphy, Niese and more

Frank Viola is resting comfortably with his family, the Mets announced on Wednesday, when the East Meadow native underwent heart surgery.

“From that standpoint, we’re all extremely pleased,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said of Viola, who had been promoted to Triple-A pitching coach after drawing raves for his work at Class-A Savannah.

-- Second baseman Daniel Murphy is expected to return from paternity leave on Thursday. Murphy missed the season opener on Monday and Wednesday’s second game against the Nationals. Wilmer Flores started in Murphy’s place at second base.

-- Alderson said the Mets envision 40-year-old Bobby Abreu as a potential bench player. Abreu’s comeback bid will continue at Triple-A Las Vegas after the Mets signed him to a minor league deal.

Abreu has long been known for his disciplined approach at the plate, which falls in line with the Mets’ organizational philosophy. He had been released by the Phillies near the end of spring training.

-- Lefthander Jonathon Niese (left elbow inflammation) joined the team in New York, the latest sign that he remains on track to pitch on Sunday. The Mets plan to activate Niese from the disabled list to make the start. He plans to throw a bullpen session on Thursday.

-- Chris Young will make his Mets debut on Wednesday night after missing Monday’s season opener with a mild strain of his right quad. Young was slated to play leftfield with Juan Lagares getting the start in centerfield.

-- As expected, righthanded hitting Josh Satin was penciled in at first base against Nationals lefthander Gio Gonzalez. He’ll be opposed by Bartolo Colon, who is making his Mets debut.

Collins opted against starting Eric Young Jr., who is 0-for-8 lifetime against Gonzalez.

Lineups

Nationals

Denard Span CF

Anthony Rendon 2B

Jayson Werth RF

Adam LaRoche 1B

Ryan Zimmernan 3B

Bryce Harper LF

Ian Desmond SS

Jose Lobaton C

Gio Gonzalez LHP

Mets

Juan Lagares CF

Wilmer Flores 2B

David Wright 3B

Curtis Granderson CF

Chris Young LF

Josh Satin 1B

Travis d’Arnaud C

Ruben Tejada SS

Bartolo Colon RHP