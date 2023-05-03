SportsBaseball

Orioles acquire catcher Luis Torrens from Cubs for cash

Chicago Cubs' Luis Torrens celebrates after hitting a three-run double...

Chicago Cubs' Luis Torrens celebrates after hitting a three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He signed with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. He previously played for Seattle and San Diego.

The Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment.

Second-year star Adley Rutschman has played in every game this season for Baltimore, at either catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles also have James McCann as a backup catcher.

Torrens has hit .227 in 266 major league games, with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME