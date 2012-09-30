Orioles beat Red Sox, gain tie for AL East lead

BALTIMORE — Chris Davis hit his 30th home run, rookie Manny Machado lined a go-ahead shot in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles climbed into a tie atop the AL East by defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Saturday night.

After finishing in the division cellar in each of the previous four seasons, Baltimore (91-67) is now in first place with the New York Yankees. Both teams have four games left.

The Yankees lost to Toronto before this game started, so the Orioles knew they would earn a share of the lead with a win. Baltimore went ahead 3-0 in the fourth, then let Boston pull even before Machado homered a liner into the second row of the left-field seats off Felix Doubront (11-10).