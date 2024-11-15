SportsBaseball

Seeking a 'happier medium,' the Orioles are set to move their left field wall at Camden Yards again

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are ready to adjust their wall in left field again.

The team moved the wall at Camden Yards back and made it significantly taller before the 2022 season. General manager Mike Elias said Friday the team “overcorrected" and will try to find a “happier medium” before the 2025 season.

The team sent out a rendering of changes showing the wall moved farther in — particularly in left-center field near the bullpens — and reduced in height.

