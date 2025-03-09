SportsBaseball

Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez shut down for up to 10 days with elbow inflammation

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws during the first...

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez has inflammation in his throwing elbow and will be shut down for up to 10 days.

Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Sunday that Rodriguez received a cortisone shot and that he’d resume a throwing program in 7 to 10 days. Hyde had ruled out Rodriguez for the start of the season because of discomfort in his elbow earlier this week.

“Having some discomfort in the back of his elbow, so we are still getting multiple opinions," Hyde told reporters. "It’s not a ligament issue, so we’re not concerned about that. But it’s going to result in some missed time. We’re getting the results, we’re talking to multiple people about what the treatment etc. is as of right now. The timeline, we’re not sure on it.”

The 25-year-old Rodriguez was 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 20 starts for the Orioles last season.

Baltimore opens at Toronto on March 27.

