Ozuna, Acuña hit homers to back Strider's 10 strikeouts as Braves top Twins 4-1

ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna was increasingly frustrated against Sonny Gray, a history he updated in his mind with his latest strikeout in his first at-bat on Monday night.

“I strike out for maybe the fifth time,” Ozuna said.

Ozuna responded with a go-ahead homer off Gray in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota 4-1 in the Twins' first visit to Atlanta in seven years.

Before the homer, Ozuna was 2 for 12 — yes, with five strikeouts — against Gray.

Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run homer in a three-run seventh. In the matchup of first-place teams in the NL East and AL Central, the Braves won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Minnesota played its first game at Truist Park, which opened in 2017, a year after the Twins visited Turner Field.

Joey Gallo's 13th homer gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the second. Strider gave up a third-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and then got 13 consecutive outs before walking Gallo with two outs in the seventh. Strider struck out Kyle Farmer to end the inning.

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II fields a ball hit for a single by Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Strider (9-2) won his fifth consecutive decision, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 11th time in 36 starts, including five this season. He has allowed one run in each of his last two starts after giving up a combined 13 runs in back-to-back games.

“It's baseball, you play any game long enough you're going to have bad games,” Strider said. “I try not to get too high or too low. It's too early in the season.”

Before Ozuna's homer, the only run allowed by Gray (4-2) came in the fourth, when Austin Riley singled, took third on Matt Olson's single and scored when Travis d'Arnaud grounded into a forceout.

“It was back and forth from the pitchers inning after inning,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. “Sonny was fantastic. Sonny was just — he was great.”

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

With two outs in the seventh, Gray gave up an infield single to Michael Harris II and Acuña followed with a 432-foot drive to left off Emilio Pagán for a three-run lead.

“I knew they’re playing really, really well right now and they’re swinging the bats well,” Gray said. “They’re a good team. I was more focused on that knowing that Strider is also a very, very good pitcher as well.”

SAVE FOR YATES

Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his first save since Aug. 7, 2020 with San Diego against Arizona. Yates struck out Gallo and pinch-hitter Byron Buxton for the final outs. The Braves rested closer Raisel Iglesias, who pitched back-to-back wins in Cincinnati last weekend.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Braves optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled right-hander Dereck Rodríguez from Gwinnett for bullpen depth. Smith-Shawver (1-0, 4.32 in four games, including three starts) had been on schedule to start Wednesday but the Braves may recall right-hander Michael Soroka from Gwinnett.

SUCCESS AGAINST CENTRAL TEAMS

The Braves, coming off two wins in a three-game series against NL Central-leading Cincinnati, improved to 14-2 against teams from the AL and NL Central Divisions. That includes a 6-1 mark against AL Central teams.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. De León was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday after hurting his elbow while warming up a day earlier. Minnesota recalled RHP Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul. ... 2B Jorge Polanco (left knee inflammation) has started baseball activities, including taking grounders and hitting in a cage.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said LHP Max Fried (strained left forearm) is “just continuing the process” by throwing his third bullpen session before the game. The Braves hope Fried, who has been on the injured list since May 7, can return in late July.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.40) starts Tuesday night against Twins RHP Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.98).