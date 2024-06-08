Tatis, Profar and Kim homer as the Padres beat the Diamondbacks 10-3 to end 5-game losing streak

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar hit consecutive home runs in the first inning and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run shot in the sixth for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Profar came through big again in the five-run eighth to blow it open. After Tatis was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Profar cleared them with a double into the right-field corner. Luis Campusano hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to finish with three hits and two RBIs. Donovan Solano added an RBI single that inning.

The Padres had tied their longest losing streak of the season in a 4-3 defeat in the series opener on Thursday night in which they went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

They got off to a fast start in this one against Brandon Pfaadt (2-5). Tatis extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his shot to straightaway center with one out in the first. It was his 11th. Profar followed with his ninth deep into the home run porch in right field. He flipped his bat near first base.

Tatis has reached base in 17 straight games. On Thursday night, he tied the franchise record by getting a hit in eight straight at-bats.

“I'm having good at-bats out there, putting my barrel out there, which is more important," Tatis said. Home runs are going to come and go. I'm trying to be a good hitter with power. Everybody loves homers. I do too. But we've got to hit the ball first.”

Leadoff batter Luis Arraez said Tatis is so hot that “If I touch him, I’m hurt. It’s amazing. He looks so special. I’m excited for him because he started a little slow, but he’s a professional, he’s an All-Star player. He just needs to keep continuing playing like he’s playing. It keeps it simple here for everybody too because he plays every day hard.”

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates with third base coach Tim Leiper after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 7, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Said manager Mike Shildt: “When you have your big boys being big boys, that’s what this thing’s all about. Tati’s a big boy and he knows that. ... He’s just going out right now and he’s in a good place and when his talent’s on display, nothing but positives for us.”

It was the third time this season the Padres homered back-to-back. The last time was by Tatis and Jake Cronenworth on May 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks hit consecutive homers off Wandy Peralta in the seventh to pull to 5-3. Ketel Marte hit a two-run shot, his 13th, and pinch-hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with his ninth.

Campusano hit an RBI single with two out in the fourth that deflected off left fielder Jake McCarthy's glove, allowing Kim to score from first.

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 7, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Kim homered off the top of the fence in center field with one out in the sixth and David Peralta aboard on a leadoff walk to chase Pfaadt. It was Kim's eighth.

The early runs helped Michael King (5-4), who held the Diamondbacks to four hits in five scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one.

“Obviously it's way more fun when you're winning,” King said. “Going up early like that makes my job a lot easier because I've just got to pound the zone and put up as many zeroes as I can.”

Pfaadt allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and one walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM Padres: 3B Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the second straight night after suffering a right hip flexor strain during a loss at the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. He pinch-hit in the Padres' loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.44 ERA) and Padres RHP Matt Waldron (3-5, 3.98) are scheduled to start Saturday night.