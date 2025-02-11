SportsBaseball

Catcher Elias Díaz guaranteed $3.5 million as part of his 1-year contract to remain with Padres

San Diego Padres' Elias Diaz celebrates after hitting a two-run...

San Diego Padres' Elias Diaz celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Catcher Elias Díaz is guaranteed $3.5 million as part of his one-year contract to remain with the San Diego Padres and can earn $500,000 more in performance bonuses.

Díaz has a $1.5 million salary this season, and the agreement announced Jan. 30 includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $2 million buyout.

He would get an additional $50,000 for 100 plate appearances, $100,000 each for 200, 300 and 400, and $150,000 for 500.

The 34-year-old played for San Diego and Colorado last year, batting .265 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 96 games. He agreed to a contract with the Padres after he was released by the Rockies on Aug. 16 in the midst of a $14.5 million, three-year contract.

Díaz, who made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2015, is a .251 hitter with 62 homers and 297 RBIs in 724 career games.

Díaz was the All-Star Game MVP when he hit a two-run homer in the NL’s 3-2 victory in 2023. He batted .267 with 14 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs in 141 games with the Rockies that year.

