San Diego Padres re-sign catcher Elias Díaz to a 1-year contract

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have re-signed catcher Elias Díaz to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for the 2026 season.

The team announced the deal on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Díaz played for San Diego and Colorado last year, batting .265 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 96 games. He agreed to a contract with the Padres after he was released by the Rockies on Aug. 16.

Díaz, who made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2015, is a .251 hitter with 62 homers and 297 RBIs in 724 career games.

Díaz was the All-Star Game MVP when he hit a two-run homer in the NL's 3-2 victory in 2023. He batted .267 with 14 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs in 141 games with the Rockies that year.

