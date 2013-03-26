Padres open season with Edinson Volquez on mound against Mets

Edinson Volquez is set to start on Opening Day for the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Manager Bud Black said that Volquez will get the assignment. The Padres open Monday against the Mets, who will start Jon Niese. This will be the third straight year that Volquez has started an opener. He pitched the first game for Cincinnati in 2011 and for the Padres last season.

Jays' Lawrie placed on DL

Toronto third baseman Brett Lawrie will start the regular season on the disabled list because of a strained rib. He felt discomfort in his left side during an exhibition game with Canada's WBC team against the Cincinnati Reds on March 6. "He's not going to be ready," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "It's not like he had a big setback or anything, it's a precautionary thing." Lawrie doesn't have a timetable on when he might return.

Report: Lohse, Brewers agree

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free-agent pitcher Kyle Lohse and the Milwaukee Brewers have reached agreement on a three-year contract worth $33 million. The 34-year-old Lohse joined the Brewers exactly a week before they're set to open the season at home against Colorado.

Kazmir makes Indians rotation

Scott Kazmir, who hasn't pitched in the majors in almost two years, has won a spot in Cleveland's rotation. The lefthander was chosen as the Indians' No. 5 starter by manager Terry Francona as the club made several roster moves. Kazmir's comeback took him to the independent Atlantic League last season. A two-time All-Star with Tampa Bay, he outpitched a group that included Daisuke Matsuzaka in camp to make the starting staff.

Betemit sprains knee ligament

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Wilson Betemit suffered a sprained ligament in his right knee in the fifth inning of yesterday's game with Boston. The 31-year-old Betemit, who was the Orioles' regular third baseman until the recall of Manny Machado last August, was on first base and running on the pitch when Machado flied to left. He collapsed near second base and was carted off the field. When Betemit reached the clubhouse, trainers put a leg brace on him. -- AP