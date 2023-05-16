SportsBaseball

Padres slugger Manny Machado exits game after getting hit by pitch on left hand

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 15, 2023, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Austin Nola scored from third on the play. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado came out of Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals two innings after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Brad Keller.

Machado was drilled with the bases loaded in the second to bring in a run in the Padres' 4-0 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. He played defense at third base in the top of the third but was replaced by pinch-hitter Rougned Odor in the fourth.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said X-rays were negative.

“There's nothing broken in there. He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that,” Melvin said. “For him to come out of the game, it can't feel too terribly good. He's got quite the pain tolerance. We've got a lot of treatment. We'll see how he is tomorrow.”

