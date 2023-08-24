Paul DeJong makes memorable debut as Giants rally to beat Phillies, 8-6

PHILADELPHIA — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field.

It was Doval's fourth straight blown save and second in two days after recording 33 saves in 36 opportunities. Since Aug. 5, the Giants are 5-12 and have fallen from the top wild-card spot into a tie for the third spot.

In the 10th, DeJong singled to center off Craig Kimbrel (7-4). Thairo Estrada's sacrifice fly provided an extra cushion for Ryan Walker, who got his first save of the year as the 10th Giants pitcher of the day. Jakob Junis (3-3) was the winner.

DeJong, a seven-year veteran mainly with St. Louis, signed with the Giants on Tuesday. He was traded to Toronto at the deadline, then released by the Blue Jays on Monday after starting shortstop Bo Bichette returned from the injured list.

In his second at-bat of the afternoon in the fourth, DeJong turned on Michael Lorenzen's fastball and jerked it into the bleachers in left field for a two-run homer that gave San Francisco a 4-0 lead.

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner homered for the Phillies, who split the six-game season series with San Francisco and remained 3 1/2 games ahead of Chicago for the top spot in the NL wild card.

San Francisco Giants' Paul DeJong follows through after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Lorenzen allowed eight hits and four home runs in 5 1/3 innings. Since his no-hitter at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 9 against Washington, Lorenzen has thrown nine innings, allowing 16 hits and 10 earned runs in two losses.

Wilmer Flores was 2 for 4 for the Giants. He had solo homer in the first inning and a single in the third.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: OF Cristian Pache (right elbow irritation) was cleared to resume his minor league rehabilitation assignment this coming weekend. Pache suffered the irritation when a screw in place from a previous surgery caused swelling in the elbow back in mid-July.

San Francisco Giants' Blake Sabol, from left, Paul DeJong and Joc Pederson celebrate after the Giants won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

UP NEXT

Giants: The Giants will host the Atlanta Braves for three games at Oracle Park, starting Friday. Logan Webb (9-9, 3.36 ERA) was projected to start against Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (14-4, 3.57)

Phillies: The Phillies begin a three-game home set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. LHP Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36) was set to start for the Phillies against Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.45).