Pelfrey depends on Reyes

Mike Pelfrey said he's thought plenty about his mental game - "I've got to keep it simple" - and has worked on developing a changeup as a second pitch. Yet factors beyond his control also exist that should improve his results.

Namely, the healthy return of Jose Reyes should help Pelfrey, given that, of the 644 batters who put the ball into play against Pelfrey last year, 324 hit ground balls.

"With his speed, he gets to so many more balls," Pelfrey said of Reyes, who played in only 36 games last year because of right leg injuries. "It's going to make everything so much easier. His defense is top-notch. He's got that cannon of an arm."