Peña homers, drives in four runs as Rays keep pace with Yankees

Carlos Peña homered and drove in four runs, Wade Davis won his sixth straight decision and the host Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, last night before only 11,968 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays remained tied for first place in the American League East with the Yankees.

Peña made it 5-1 with a three-run homer off Brett Cecil (11-7) in the third.

Davis (11-9) allowed two runs and six hits in 72/3 innings. Chad Qualls replaced Davis with two on and two outs in the eighth and struck out Jose Bautista, who leads the majors with 42 home runs.

Aaron Hill hit his 20th homer for the Blue Jays.

White Sox 10, Indians 6

Brent Lillibridge atoned for a costly error in the ninth inning by hitting a two-out homer in the 11th in Cleveland.

Rangers 3, Royals 0

C.J. Wilson (14-5) allowed two hits in 7 2-3 innings in Kansas City.

Reds 5, Brewers 4

Jay Bruce led off the first with a homer and singled off Trevor Hoffman with two outs to knock in the winning run in the 10th for host Cincinnati. Cuban defector Aroldis Chapman, who has been throwing up to 105 mph in the minors, will join the Reds Tuesday and will be eligible for the playoffs.

Astros 3, Cardinals 0

J.A. Happ (5-2) threw a two-hitter and rookie Brett Wallace had a career-high three hits and drove in a run for host Houston.

Diamondbacks 7, Padres 2

Mark Reynolds had two two-run homers and an RBI single for host Arizona.- AP