Perez enjoys big night as the Royals hammer struggling Wainwright in 12-8 win over the Cardinals

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates with Edward Olivares...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates with Edward Olivares (14) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals clobbered a struggling Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 12-8 on Friday night.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer and Nelson Velazquez went deep in his first at-bat with the Royals, who won their seventh straight home game.

In an interleague matchup of last-place teams, Kansas City jumped out to a 9-0 lead before letting the Cardinals back in the game.

Wainwright (3-7) allowed eight runs and nine hits in one inning plus four batters. In his last seven starts, the 41-year-old right-hander is 0-6 with a 14.87 ERA in 23 innings. He remained two wins shy of 200.

