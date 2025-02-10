SportsBaseball

Reds will wear No. 14 patch on jersey sleeve to honor Pete Rose, who died last year

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to...

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to fans during an alumni day event before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Pete Rose may be on baseball’s permanently ineligible list, but the late hit king’s No. 14 will be on Cincinnati Reds’ uniforms this year.

Cincinnati posted a photo of the patch on X on Monday with the message “14 on our side all season” and a heart emoji.

Rose, who died in September at the age of 83, played 19 of his 24 major league seasons with his hometown Reds. He finished his playing career in 1986 with a record 4,256 hits.

The player known as Charlie Hustle was a 17-time All-Star and member of three World Series championship teams. He was NL Most Valuable Player in 1973, and he won three batting titles and two Gold Gloves.

A Major League Baseball investigation found he wagered on the Reds to win in games from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team, and Rose agreed in 1989 to go on the permanently ineligible list. Baseball's Hall of Fame in 1991 adopted a rule barring people on MLB's permanently ineligible list from the Hall ballot.

Rose's application for reinstatement was denied by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015.

