Kyle Schwarber hits 3 homers for 2nd time this season as Phillies rally past Blue Jays 10-9

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with third base coach...

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with third base coach Dusty Wathan after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Blacker

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Kyle Schwarber's third homer of the game was a go-ahead, three-run drive in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Tuesday night after allowing six runs in the first.

Schwarber hit his 12th leadoff homer of the season and went deep again in the fourth before his blast with no outs in the ninth on the ninth pitch he saw from Chad Green (4-5), a 96 mph fastball. Right fielder George Springer barely moved in reaction to Schwarber's 426-foot line drive that reached the second deck for his 31st homer of the season.

Schwarber became the first Phillies player to have two three-homer games in a season and has three such games in his career. He finished 5 for 6 with six RBIs and came within a triple of the cycle, adding a double in the third and an RBI single in the seventh.

Vladimir Guerrero went 4 for 5 with a two-run homer for Toronto, which led 6-1 after one and knocked Phillies starter Tyler Phillips out of the game after two-thirds of an inning. Phillips gave up six runs on eight hits, including two-run homers by Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger.

Orion Kerkering (4-2) pitched a scoreless eighth. Matt Strahm, the seventh Phillies pitcher, gave up Leo Jiménez's homer in the ninth but closed it out for his second save in eight chances.

