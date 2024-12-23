SportsBaseball

Phillies have no plans to start pitching prospect Andrew Painter in spring training following injury

Philadelphia Phillies Andrew Painter fields a ground ball during a...

Philadelphia Phillies Andrew Painter fields a ground ball during a spring training baseball workout, Feb. 21, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have no plans to pitch prized prospect Andrew Painter in spring training games as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The 21-year-old Painter hurt his elbow during spring training in 2023 and had surgery that July 25 with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus.

“He'll throw but not plan on pitching” in games, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday. “We're going to push the innings back.”

Dombrowski said Painter will build up at some point in the minor leagues and could make his major league debut at some point in the summer.

Painter made six starts and allowed four runs in the Arizona Fall League. He struck out 18 batters in 15 2/3 innings after he sat out each of the last two seasons.

Painter sprinted through Philadelphia’s system in 2022, going 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 26 appearances spread across two Class A teams and Double-A Reading.

