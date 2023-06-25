SportsBaseball

Pitcher Chad Kuhl cut by Nationals, who bring up Paolo Espino

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Chad Kuhl throws in the sixth...

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Chad Kuhl throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Harkim Wright Sr.

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Chad Kuhl was cut by the Washington Nationals on Saturday when the team recalled right-hander Paolo Espino from Triple-A Rochester.

The 30-year-old Kuhl went to spring training with a minor league contract and was put on the major league roster on opening day, getting a $2 million salary while in the major leagues. He was 0-4 with am 8.45 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances and five starts.

Kuhl is 31-45 with a 4.98 ERA over seven major league seasons.

Espino, 36, was 3-2 with a 4.56 ERA in 11 starts for Rochester, striking out 43 in 49 1/3 innings. He was 0-9 with a 4.84 ERA in 19 starts and 23 relief appearances for the Nationals last year.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME