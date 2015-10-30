Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen wins Roberto Clemente Award

Andrew McCutchen has won the Roberto Clemente Award, the second Pittsburgh player to earn baseball's honor for sportsmanship and community involvement,

The only previous Pittsburgh winner was Willie Stargell in 1974.

Clemente, a Hall of Famer for the Pirates from 1955-72, died on New Year's Eve in 1972 while on a charter plane that crashed after takeoff. The plan was carrying relief aid to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

McCutchen founded "Cutch's Crew" in 2010 to assist inner-city youth baseball players and at-risk children in Pittsburgh. Among the charities he supports are the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, the Light of Life Rescue Mission and Habitat for Humanity.

The 29-year-old outfielder is a five-time All-Star and the 2013 NL MVP.