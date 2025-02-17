SportsBaseball

Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres finalize a $55 million, 4-year contract

Boston Red Sox's starting pitcher Nick Pivetta walks to the...

Boston Red Sox's starting pitcher Nick Pivetta walks to the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. — Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres finalized a $55 million, four-year contract on Monday, a backloaded deal that allows him to opt out after the 2026 and '27 seasons.

Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028.

He will have received $23 million if he ends the deal after two seasons and $37 million if he cuts it short after three.

A native of Victoria, Canada, who turned 32 on Friday, Pivetta was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Boston. He turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox.

Pivetta is 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox, who acquired him in an August 2020 trade. His four-seam fastball averaged 93.9 mph and he threw it 48.6% of the time, mixing it with sweepers (25.7%), curveballs (16.3%), cutters (5.9%) and sliders (3.4%).

With the brothers and wife of late owner Peter Seidler fighting for control of the team, the Padres have had a rather quiet offseason, adding outfielders Jason Heyward and Connor Joe. San Diego was a finalist for Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki, who signed with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Because Pivetta turned down a qualifying offer, Boston will receive an extra pick before the third round of the amateur draft in July and the Padres will lose their second-highest selection, currently No. 64, along with $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation for 2026.

More MLB news

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy1m read
Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres finalize a $55 million, 4-year contract1m read
Stanton says now is best time to manage elbow pain1m read
Tommy Pham and Pittsburgh Pirates finalize 1-year contract for $4,025,000

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME