SportsBaseball

Jorge Polanco and Mariners finalize $7.75 million, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Infielder Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7.75 million, one-year contract on Monday.

A 31-year-old second baseman who also has played at shortstop and third base, Polanco hit a career-low .213 last season with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He was on the injured list from May 27 until June 24 because of a strained right hamstring.

An All-Star in 2019, Polanco has a .263 career average with 128 homers and 492 RBIs in 11 seasons with Minnesota (2014-23) and Seattle.

Polanco agreed in February 2019 to a $25.75 million, five-year contract. The Twins exercised a $10.5 million option in November 2023 and traded him to the Mariners in January 2024 for pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa and a pair of minor leaguers: outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and pitcher Darren Brown. Minnesota agreed to send Seattle $8 million as part of the trade.

Seattle declined his $12 million option for 2025, triggering a $750,000 buyout and allowing him to become a free agent.

The Mariners also acquired right-hander Casey Legumina from Cincinnati for cash. Outfielder Cade Marlowe and left-hander Jhonathan Díaz were designated for assignment.

More MLB news

Umpire Pat Hoberg fired by MLB for sharing sports gambling accounts with friend who bet on baseball2m read
Jorge Polanco and Mariners finalize $7.75 million, 1-year contract
Source: Yankees sign Carlos Carrasco
Former MLB commissioner Vincent dies at 863m read
Rieber: It's up to Dominguez to prove his value to Yankees3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME