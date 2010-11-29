Postseason share on Giants $317,631, down from ’09

A full postseason share on the World Series champion San Francisco Giants was worth $317,631, down from a record $350,030 for the New York Yankees in 2009.

The commissioner’s office said Monday a full share on the losing Texas Rangers was $246,280, down from $265,358 for the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies last year.

The players’ pool was $54.9 million, a drop from a record $59.1 million last year. It includes 60 percent of the ticket money from the first three games of each division series, and the first four games of each league championship series and the World Series.

San Francisco awarded 50 full shares, 9.89 partial shares and five cash awards, while Texas players divided their money into 44 full shares, eight partial shares and 12 cash awards.

Among the losing LCS teams, a full share was worth $123,141 on the Phillies and $110,303 on the Yankees. For losing division series teams, shares were $30,883 for Minnesota, $29,511 for Atlanta, $28,142 for Tampa Bay and $26,910 for Cincinnati.

For second-place teams that failed to make the postseason, shares were $10,886 for the Chicago White Sox, $10,119 for San Diego, $9,832 for Oakland and $9,679 for St. Louis.